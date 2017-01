A Santa Rosa man is under arrest on suspicion of robbing a U.S. Bank branch. Kyle Cameron is suspected of robbing an undisclosed amount of money at the bank at the Fulton Marketplace on Guerneville Road on December 15th. Cameron has also been connected to a series of other property crimes in the west Santa Rosa neighborhood. He was taken into custody yesterday afternoon and is being held in Sonoma County Jail on a 60-thousand dollar bail.