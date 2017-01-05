The Drive Line-Up – January 5th

It’s the Thursday Drive! KSRO will carry The Oakland Raiders first playoff game this Saturday as rookie Connor Cook becomes the first QB to make his first career start in the playoffs…no pressure, kid…Mark Purdy from the Mercury News joins us to preview. Congressman Jared Huffman will join us as well to talk about life in the new GOP congress, Paul Mecurio is back to make us laugh, and Thirsty Bear Brewing is coming all the way up from San Francisco for Brews News!

3:20 – Theater Critic Harry Duke w/Tony-nominated performer Sharon McNight

3:35 – Mark Purdy (Mercury News)

4:05 – Congressman Jared Huffman

4:15 – Comedian Paul Mecurio

4:40 – John Shibley (Lake Superior State University’s Banned Words of the Year list)

5:05 – Brews News with Herlinda today featuring San Francisco’s Thirsty Bear Brewing

5:35 – Former DC Super Lobbyist Jack Abramoff