The Housing Land Trust Announces Plans to Build Additional Low Income Homes

More affordable housing is coming to Sonoma County later this year. The Housing Land Trust of Sonoma County has announced plans to build an additional 25 homes for low and middle-income families. The executive director for the Land Trust says she hopes to add about 80 new homes to its current inventory of 52 by 2018. Each home sold by the Land Trust is priced to be purchased by people who make up to 100 percent of the county’s median income: currently just over 82-thousand dollars for a family of four.