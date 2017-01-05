The North Bay Will Get a Day Off From the Storms

Time to dry out in Sonoma County: dry conditions today and tomorrow will allow our rivers and creeks to receed before the big storm this weekend. When all is said and done Monday, the Russian River is expected to rise to near flood stage: right now, the river is set to reach 30-feet at the Guerneville Bridge, 2 feet below flood stage. We’ll be monitoring those conditions, along with potential power outages and other problems associated with that storm, all weekend long. Sonoma County is expected to get up to six inches of rain by Monday: more in the coastal hills…

If you are preparing for this weekend’s storms, you may need sandbags. During projected storm periods, most cities are offering free sandbags at their corporation yards. In the business department, you can also count on Friedman Brothers to provide them at their locations: Petaluma, Sonoma and Santa Rosa. We’ll keep you posted as other locations offer up the same.