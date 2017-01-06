Armed Windsor Shoplifting Suspects Arrested

A pair of armed shoplifting suspects who are suspected of stealing items from a Windsor Safeway.

After receiving a tip, Sonoma County Sheriff’s Deputy office arrested 32 year old Jason Sapienza and 37 year old Danielle Osborn Thursday night around 7:45 PM at their home on River Road in Cloverdale. SWAT was dispatched to their residence and were taken in without incident. A airsoft replica handguns were found on the premises.

Sapienza allegedly showed a firearm to a Safeway Clerk on Wednesday Night during a shoplifting incident which also involved Osborn. Both were booked into the Sonoma County Jail with Sapienza still in custody with bail set at $58,000. Osborn was later released after posting a $50,000 bail.