Authorities in Chicago Have Charged Four With Hate Crime in Facebook Live Beating

The family of the special needs man whose beating was streamed live online is grateful for the widespread support they’ve received. The brother-in-law of the 18-year-old victim said he’s doing as well as can be expected after the beating. Authorities in Chicago have charged two men and two women with hate crime, kidnapping and assault counts. Video of the assault shows the attackers shouting anti-Trump and anti-white expletives as they kicked and punched their 18-year-old victim while streaming it on Facebook Live.