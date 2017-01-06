CIA Says They Have Identified Who Stole Emails From the DNC and Gave To Wikileaks

Senior U.S. officials say the CIA has identified the Russians who gave emails that were stolen from the Democratic National Committee to Wikileaks. The officials tell Reuters that the hacked material was leaked at the direction of Russian President Vladimir Putin through third parties. They say, according to a new intelligence report, the CIA and other agencies have concluded that the Russian government escalated its efforts from discrediting the U.S. election process to helping Donald Trump get elected. The report was presented to President Obama yesterday and will be given to the President-elect today. An unclassified version of the report is expected to be released this morning.