Pets of the Week: Scoutie and Patches

Meet our Pets of the Week from the Sonoma Humane Society: Scoutie and Patches.

They are Wired Hair Terrier Brothers and are looking for a home together. Patches is 5 Years old and is the larger dog at 19 pounds. Scoutie is 6 years and he weighs about 9 pounds. Both are sweet and scruffy but need time to warm up to you. A home with older respectful kids would be ideal for them. Other dogs and Cats are a possibility.

If you would like to know more about Scoutie and Patches, come down to the Sonoma Humane Society located at 5345 Highway 12 West.