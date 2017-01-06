Sonoma County Bracing For a New Round of Storms

Because of the intensity of the storm systems this weekend, Sonoma County eyes and ears will be on the lookout for power outages, flooded road conditions and other fall-out from the rain. Stay tuned this morning as we talk to P G and E about how they’re preparing…and how to get information if you’re in a neighborhood where the power’s out. If you’re preparing and you need sandbags for your home or business, they’re available all over our area: go to the County of Sonoma website for locations.
Sonoma County
- Forestville: Forestville Fire Department, 6554 Mirabel Rd, Forestville, CA 95436
- Monte Rio: Monte Rio Fire Department, 9870 Main St, Monte Rio, CA 95462
- Guerneville: Russian River Fire Protection, 14100 Armstrong Woods Rd, Guerneville, CA 95446
- All Friedman Brothers Locations