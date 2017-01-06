Sonoma County Bracing For a New Round of Storms

January 6, 2017 Local News, Slider, Top Stories
A Caltrans trucks blocks off a flooded roadway near U.S. Highway 101 Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Mill Valley, Calif. One of the strongest rainstorms of the season hit the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday, with a small town in the North Bay receiving nearly seven inches of rain over the last 24-hour period, forecasters said. Flash-flood warnings are in effect for southern Sonoma County and northern Marin County. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)
A Caltrans trucks blocks off a flooded roadway near U.S. Highway 101 Thursday, Dec. 15, 2016, in Mill Valley, Calif. One of the strongest rainstorms of the season hit the San Francisco Bay Area on Thursday, with a small town in the North Bay receiving nearly seven inches of rain over the last 24-hour period, forecasters said. Flash-flood warnings are in effect for southern Sonoma County and northern Marin County. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

Because of the intensity of the storm systems this weekend, Sonoma County eyes and ears will be on the lookout for power outages, flooded road conditions and other fall-out from the rain. Stay tuned this morning as we talk to P G and E about how they’re preparing…and how to get information if you’re in a neighborhood where the power’s out. If you’re preparing and you need sandbags for your home or business, they’re available all over our area: go to the County of Sonoma website for locations.

Sonoma County

  • Forestville: Forestville Fire Department, 6554 Mirabel Rd, Forestville, CA 95436
  • Monte Rio: Monte Rio Fire Department, 9870 Main St, Monte Rio, CA 95462
  • Guerneville: Russian River Fire Protection, 14100 Armstrong Woods Rd, Guerneville, CA 95446
  • All Friedman Brothers Locations