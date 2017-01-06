Sonoma County Focus – Winter Wineland

Host Michelle Marques talks with Beth Costa, Executive Director of Wine Road about the 25th Anniversary Winter WINEland! Wineries throughout Alexander Valley, Healdsburg, Dry Creek Valley, Russian River Valley and Santa Rosa open their doors January 14 and 15 from 11am to 4pm each day. It’s a great opportunity to meet winemakers, taste limited production wines, new releases or library wines. All participating wineries will highlight a Vintage, Varietal or Vertical tasting for the weekend. A portion of the proceeds from ticket sales benefits the Redwood Empire Food Bank.

Listen to the conversation here: