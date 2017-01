Fares on the SMART train will be free through the 4th of July, then half-price through Labor Day. The Sonoma-Marin Area Rail Transit’s board of directors made the announcement yesterday. The SMART trains are scheduled to begin running between San Rafael and Santa Rosa Airport in late spring. The board also announced that seniors, youth aged five to 18, and people with disabilities will get a 50-percent discount on 200-dollar unlimited use monthly passes.