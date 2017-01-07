Warriors Implode in the 4th Quarter

The Warriors Dominated for 3 quarters until they short-circuited in the 4th to fall to Memphis in OT.

By Cole Reece| January 7th

Golden State is an elite team that expects to win every night. Through 3 quarters of play, they had set themselves up for a redemption win against the Grizzlies. Memphis defeated and frankly embarrassed the Warriors in their previous meeting. A game that the media and myself personally label as the Warriors worst loss of the season. At the conclusion of the 3rd quarter, the Dubs led (98-79). They were shooting 59% from the field and in total control. Curry had registered 36 points, and Durant completed a double-double. Essentially the Warriors were all geared up to close out the Grizzlies and take home yet another victory. Memphis slowly climbed their way back in thanks to the offensive efforts of Randolph, Gasol, and Mike Conley. The Grizz also ramped up the defense and forced Golden State out of their comfort zone. The 4th quarter performance was truly unacceptable. As a team, the Warriors missed a combined 7 free throws in the 4th. 5 of those misses came from the likes of Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson. The worst part of the 4th quarter was Golden States inability to sink a basket. In the final frame, the Dubs made just 2 field goals both of which came from Steph Curry. In the closing minutes the Warriors passed up a 2 for 1 opportunity and Mike Conely tied the game at 111. On the final play of regulation, Memphis forced Steph Curry into a 35-foot shot that wouldn’t go. In Overtime the Grizzlies finished off the Golden State collapse with a 128-119 victory. Curry’s 40 point night and Durant’s double-double were all for not. Conley and Randolph finished with 27 points to lead Memphis to victory. This game strikes a familiar nerve reminding us of the Warriors Christmas day loss to Cleveland. Golden State cannot abandon their defense in 4th quarters and trust that their offense will save them. The Warriors need to find a way close out games before they find themselves reeling in June. The good news they have plenty of time to figure it out. Golden State takes a quick trip to Sacramento to take on the Kings Sunday at 6 pm.