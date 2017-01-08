ALL Of The Pics From Sonoma County Storm 2017

January 8, 2017 Local News, News, Slider, Top Stories, Weather
SonomaCountyStorm2017header
SonomaCountyStorm2017header

Well ok, maybe not ALL of them, but a lot!  Storm 2017 finally lived up to the hype on Sunday.  Listeners have been sending us great pics of the storm throughout the day.  Above are streets near Lagunitas Brewing in Petaluma and Hidden Valley Lake Golf Course (Katie Omiela, Aria Mulvihill) , see even more below!

Listen to KSRO with Pat Kerrigan for breaking updates on the storm, and check these resources throughout the storm:

windsorgolfcoursestorm2017

18th Hole of the Windsor Golf Course, Thomas E Short Jr

IMG_1237

Santa Rosa Creek in Larkfield, Jim Murphy

BrushCreekSonomaCountyStorm2017

Brush Creek Trail, Michael O’Shea

KOAPetalumaSonomaCountyStorm2017

Field near KOA in Petaluma, Becky Montrose

 Petaluma River, Dano

wohleroadsonomacountystorm2017

Wohler Road off River Rd., Taite Isabella Herrera

IMG9505541

Our friends at Western Tree Removal Specialists with an emergency renewal in West County

A3A92D4D-1

A fallen tree destroys a swing set in Windsor

coronardsonomacountystorm2017

Corona Rd. in Petaluma, Jennifer White

santarosacreeksonomacountystorm2017

Santa Rosa Creek Trail, Jaimie Boland Riedel

Fovillesonomacountystorm2017

Evacuating trailers in Forrestville, LoraAnn Meeks

 vineyardheadlsburgsonomacountystorm2017

Vineyard in Healdsburg, Ashley Remillard

OxbowRiverNapasonomacountystorm2017

Oxbow River in Napa, Ashley Savannah Young

PenngroveSonomaCountyStorm2017

A backyard in Penngrove, Robyn Eads

GreenValleyRoadSebastopolSonomaCountyStorm2017

Green Valley Road in Sebastopol, Bayley Wiltermood

peteshennypennySonomaCountyStorm2017

Pete’s Henny Penny restaurant in Petaluma, Tricia Painter McKay

petalumaSonomaCountyStorm2017

Flooded neighborhood in Petaluma, Tricia Painter McKay

 

 