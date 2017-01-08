ALL Of The Pics From Sonoma County Storm 2017

Well ok, maybe not ALL of them, but a lot! Storm 2017 finally lived up to the hype on Sunday. Listeners have been sending us great pics of the storm throughout the day. Above are streets near Lagunitas Brewing in Petaluma and Hidden Valley Lake Golf Course (Katie Omiela, Aria Mulvihill) , see even more below!
Listen to KSRO with Pat Kerrigan for breaking updates on the storm, and check these resources throughout the storm:
18th Hole of the Windsor Golf Course, Thomas E Short Jr
Santa Rosa Creek in Larkfield, Jim Murphy
Brush Creek Trail, Michael O’Shea
Field near KOA in Petaluma, Becky Montrose
Petaluma River, Dano
Wohler Road off River Rd., Taite Isabella Herrera
Our friends at Western Tree Removal Specialists with an emergency renewal in West County
A fallen tree destroys a swing set in Windsor
Corona Rd. in Petaluma, Jennifer White
Santa Rosa Creek Trail, Jaimie Boland Riedel
Evacuating trailers in Forrestville, LoraAnn Meeks
Vineyard in Healdsburg, Ashley Remillard
Oxbow River in Napa, Ashley Savannah Young
A backyard in Penngrove, Robyn Eads
Green Valley Road in Sebastopol, Bayley Wiltermood
Pete’s Henny Penny restaurant in Petaluma, Tricia Painter McKay
Flooded neighborhood in Petaluma, Tricia Painter McKay