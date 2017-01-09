Atmospheric River Brings Flooding to Sonoma County

It was a storm that showed no favorites in Sonoma County. As expected the “atmospheric river” brought flooding to nearly ALL areas of the county yesterday. Rainfall totals ranged from three and a half inches of rain in Santa Rosa for the weekend, over four inches in Windsor, Occidental and Monte Rio, to just about a foot of rain in Venado, a tiny town west of Healdsburg. Forcast calls for showers off and on today, more tomorrow, and a drying out period beginning Thursday.

Power outages: there are scattered power outages still in play this morning, primarily in the West County, but nothing like the thousands who spent at least some time without power yesterday. About 20-thousand were without juice over the weekend due to the storm and damaged power lines.

Sonoma County officials are letting people know an evacuation shelter is open at the Santa Rosa Veterans Building. Officials yesterday sent people in the Guerneville, Monte Rio and Duncans Mills area automated phone and text messages advising them to evacuate their homes and seek shelter elsewhere due to the threat of flooding. People are being offered rides away from the Russian River, leaving from the Mirabel Park and Ride – across from Burke’s Canoe Rental – and from the parking lot of the Guerneville Safeway. Rides can also be requested by calling 707-585-7541.