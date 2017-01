California is a leader in technology innovation, and that was evident over the weekend at the Silicon Valley Auto show in San Jose. General Motors displayed a wide range of vehicles: One in particular was the 2017 Bolt EV, the first long-range affordable electric vehicle with customer-focused sensitivity. What sets the Bolt EV apart from other electric cars is that it gets about 238 miles of electric range on a full charge with a price point of only 30-thousand dollars.