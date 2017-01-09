Latest Storm Knocked Over Famous Norhern California Sequoia

The fierce storm that’s hammering Northern California has knocked down a famous giant sequoia that cars could drive through. The enormous tree stood in Calaveras Big Trees State Park, about a hundred miles southeast of Sacramento. It fell over the weekend. The tree’s trunk was hollowed out in the 1880s. At first, only hikers passed through the tree. After the invention of the automobile, cars drove through for years. More recently, passage was restricted to people on foot. Giant sequoias often top 300 feet and are said to live as long as three-thousand years. The usual cause of death is being felled by a storm.