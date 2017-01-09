Scientists Give Warning of a Large Scale Earthquake

January 9, 2017 National News, Slider
Seismograph with paper in action and earthquake - 3D Rendering
Seismograph with paper in action and earthquake - 3D Rendering

Caltrans is getting California ready for a huge earthquake. In October, an increase in seismic activity at the Salton Sea prompted scientists to give a warning.  They said there’s an elevated risk of a large scale, San Andreas earthquake.  Caltrans has been retrofitting several interchanges throughout the state to prepare for a big quake at major interchanges and bridge structures.  Current programs have brought bridges up to the latest seismic safety retrofit standards established to prevent collapse during future quakes.