Scientists Give Warning of a Large Scale Earthquake

Caltrans is getting California ready for a huge earthquake. In October, an increase in seismic activity at the Salton Sea prompted scientists to give a warning. They said there’s an elevated risk of a large scale, San Andreas earthquake. Caltrans has been retrofitting several interchanges throughout the state to prepare for a big quake at major interchanges and bridge structures. Current programs have brought bridges up to the latest seismic safety retrofit standards established to prevent collapse during future quakes.