The Drive Line-Up – January 9th

Hope you were able to stay dry following what was a wet weekend around Sonoma County, the wettest in a decade. Lot’s of storm talk today on the show, Supervisor Lynda Hopkins joins us from the front lines of the Russian River flooding in Guerneville, PD Photographer Kent Porter (photo posted) will join us to talk about shooting the floods, and we’ll get updates from all around the county. Plus, the Raiders were bounced from the playoffs over the weekend – the Bay Area News Group’s Courtney Cronin joins us for the postmortem. And finally, Congressman Jared Huffman announced that he will NOT be attending the Trump inauguration, he’ll tell us why.