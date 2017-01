The cellphone that put computers in our pockets is ten-years-old. Today marks the tenth anniversary of Apple’s iPhone, the world’s first smartphone. Apple has sold more than a billion iPhones since the late Steve Jobs introduced the first one at Macworld 2007 in San Francisco. Apple CEO Tim Cook said in a statement that the iPhone set the standard for mobile computing. Tech industry analysts estimate that more than a third of the people on earth will own smartphones by the end of this year.