Congressman Jared Hufman Will Not Attend Donald Trump’s Inaguration

North Coast Representative Jared Huffman says he’s not going to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump. The San Rafael Democrat, whose district stretches from Marin County to the Oregon border, said on Facebook yesterday he won’t celebrate the beginning of what he called a “dark and dangerous chapter” of American politics. The three-term Congressman is vowing to do everything he can “to limit the damage and duration of this chapter,” adding that he “will not sit passively and politely applaud as it begins.”