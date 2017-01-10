Congressman Jared Hufman Will Not Attend Donald Trump’s Inaguration

January 10, 2017 Local News, Slider, Top Stories
Work continues on the stand for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. Trump will be sworn in at noon on Jan. 20, 2017 as America's 45th president. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
Work continues on the stand for the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump on the West Front of the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016. Trump will be sworn in at noon on Jan. 20, 2017 as America's 45th president. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

North Coast Representative Jared Huffman says he’s not going to attend the inauguration of Donald Trump.  The San Rafael Democrat, whose district stretches from Marin County to the Oregon border, said on Facebook yesterday he won’t celebrate the beginning of what he called a “dark and dangerous chapter” of American politics.  The three-term Congressman is vowing to do everything he can “to limit the damage and duration of this chapter,” adding that he “will not sit passively and politely applaud as it begins.”