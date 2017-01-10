Golden State Finds A Way Without Klay

Durant Steph and Draymond guide Golden State past Miami and Hassan Whiteside.

By Cole Reece| January 10th

Goran Dragic had the early jump for Miami as he scored 6 of their first 9 points. Without Klay Thompson, the offense got off to a slow start. The Dubs started just 4/14 from the field. The Heat are in a rebuilding season, and bright spots are few and far between. There is, however, Tyler Johnson the young player who signed a 50 million dollar contract was great in the 1st half. Johnson had 12 points off the bench and was all over the floor. At the conclusion of the 1st quarter, Golden State trailed (29-27). Miami came to play and shot 52% to open the game. The second unit started the 2nd quarter off with a 13-0 run that propelled the Warriors to the lead. The offense did not remain consistent as Steph Curry was the only starter who was in rhythm. Miami spurred on by the great play of Hassan Whiteside, took a lead into halftime (54-53). Whiteside completed a double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds before halftime. Curry finished the half with 15 points. Miami gouged Golden State in the paint for 36 points. The Warriors took the lead on the first possession of the 3rd. The offense was discombobulated for the majority of the night. The Dubs rushed passes and passed up some great open looks. They had to figure out how to play without Klay. Kevin Durant and Draymond Green took over the 3rd quarter en route to an 11 point lead after 3 quarters. Hassan Whiteside dominated inside the block. The big man was the leading scorer for Miami with 28 points. He was a big reason why the Heat had a 52-30 scoring advantage in the paint. Durant, Curry, and Draymond made winning plays down the stretch. Their offensive contributions powered the Dubs to a 107-95 win over the Heat. Durant was an offensive force with 28 points and 8 rebounds. Steph was all over the scoresheet with 24 points 9 rebounds and 8 assists. Your Golden State Warriors return to action Thursday against Detroit at 7 pm.