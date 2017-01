Lynda Hopkins was sworn in this morning by her husband Emmet. She’ll be sworn in as a Sonoma County Supervisor for her first time. She also represents part of the Russian River area. And she’s nominated John Lowrey to become a county planning commissioner. Tonight, the board will consider her nomination of John Lowrey, who was the executive director of Burbank housing and was an advisor for Hopkins during her campain to fill the seat vacated by Efren Carillo.