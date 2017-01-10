San Francisco Pitches Treasure Island for George Lucas’s Museum

Everybody wants George Lucas: San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee is pitching Treasure Island as the landing spot for George Lucas’s billion-dollar Museum of Narrative Art. The City is competing with Los Angeles. L.A. is offering the “Star Wars” director seven acres of downtown land for 20 dollars a year. San Francisco is asking 23-million dollars for the Treasure Island site but Lee points out that Lucas would own, rather than lease, the T.I. location. The museum’s board of directors is scheduled to meet today to start deciding where to build the museum.