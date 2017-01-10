San Francisco Pitches Treasure Island for George Lucas’s Museum

This concept design provided by the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art shows a rendering of their proposed museum on Treasure Island in San Francisco. In January George Lucas, the legendary filmmaker, is expected to decide whether he will put a museum for his extensive personal art collection in San Francisco or Los Angeles, after other attempts were upended by community opposition. (Lucas Museum of Narrative Art via AP)
Everybody wants George Lucas: San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee is pitching Treasure Island as the landing spot for George Lucas’s billion-dollar Museum of Narrative Art.  The City is competing with Los Angeles.  L.A. is offering the “Star Wars” director seven acres of downtown land for 20 dollars a year.  San Francisco is asking 23-million dollars for the Treasure Island site but Lee points out that Lucas would own, rather than lease, the T.I. location.  The museum’s board of directors is scheduled to meet today to start deciding where to build the museum.