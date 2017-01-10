Santa Rosa City Council to Look at Rent Control and Homelessness

The new Santa Rosa City Council is gearing up to tackle two old issues – rent control and homelessness. In its first meeting of 2017 tonight, the council is likely to call for a special election on June 6th on the question of whether the city should have rent control and protections for renters. The city’s ongoing and growing homeless problem is also likely to be brought up as the city prepares to extend the homeless emergency for the sixth time. The Community Housing Assistance Program allows groups with properties zoned as “meeting facilities” to let people sleep overnight in their cars or camp on their properties under organized programs.