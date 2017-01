“Star Wars” creator George Lucas’s billion-dollar museum will rise in Los Angeles, not San Francisco. The museum’s board decided yesterday to accept L.A.’s lease offer of 20 dollars a year. The Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will be located at L.A.’s Exposition Park. San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee had offered to sell land on Treasure Island for the museum. The museum will celebrate the story-telling power of painting, illustration, photography and film.