President-Elect Trump Calls Latest Report a “Political Witch Hunt”

President-elect Donald Trump is ripping what he calls a “political witch hunt” amid reports that Russia has compromising information about him. Incoming White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus tells NBC’s “Today” show that the report is shameful.

Without directly referencing the reports, Trump tweeted against what he referred to as “fake news.” CNN reports that intelligence officials briefing Trump last week showed him claims that Russian operatives had damaging information about him. The briefing included allegations that Trump’s campaign team exchanged information with Russian intermediaries.