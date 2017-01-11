President Obama Bids Farewell to the American People Last Night

President Obama is bidding farewell to the American people. In his final speech to the American people, the President urged people to hold on to his messages. Obama said the U.S. is a better and stronger nation than it was eight years ago. Speaking to thousands of supporters in his adopted hometown of Chicago, the President praised America’s “bold experiment in self government.” Obama challenged Republican plans to repeal and replace Obamacare. He vowed to support any “demonstrably better” ideas that are put forth.