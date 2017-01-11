Santa Rosa City Council Stands By Rent Control

The Santa Rosa City Council is standing by the rent control ordinance it passed in August but will put the issue in the hands of the people. The council opted yesterday for a special election June 6th to allow people to weigh in on whether the current law that seeks to cap many rent increases at 3-percent per year will be repealed. The measure will likely be on the same ballot as a proposed marijuana tax, and the council says the special election is expected to cost the city just under 500-thousand dollars.