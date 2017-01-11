The Drive Line-Up – January 11th

Back on a Wednesday afternoon for a very wet and soggy edition of California Wine Country! Today Dan Berger presents wines from Italy along with a return visit from our favorite wine guy Jim Morris. So much in the news (the fake news?) to cover including Obama’s farewell, Trump’s press conference, and cabinet hearings – Charles Ellison will join us to break it all down. Plus, the Santa Rosa rent control measure is headed to the ballot, the PD’s Kevin McCallum joins us with the details.

3:15 – Political Analyst Charles Ellison

3:35 – Kevin McCallum (Press Democrat)

3:50 – Claudio Calvo

4:05 – The Boho Buzz with Tom Gogola

4:20 – Lawyers Guns and Money with TheLawFirm.com

5:05 – California Wine Country with Dan Berger, today featuring the wines of Italy (Oh, and Jim Morris)