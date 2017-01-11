This Mornings Newest Storm Information

Another storm, a smaller system, is expected in Sonoma County tonight: but the rain totals have been impressive as a result of these powerful storms: in just the past three days, Santa Rosa has received 8 and a half inches of rain. Nearly 20-inches in the hills west of Healdsburg. 2 and a half inches at the Sonoma County airport in just the past 24-hours. We should have some relief Friday thru Monday: there’s no rain scheduled for the Martin Luther King holiday weekend.

Power outages continue to be a huge problem because of this series of storms: there are scattered outages thru-out the west county, with Sebastopol the hardest-hit: nearly 35-hundred are without power this morning, down from over 7-thousand late yesterday afternoon. Over 650 in the dark in the Santa Rosa area this morning, over 450 in Petaluma and the Penngrove area, and nearly 150 in Healdsburg. P G & E is aware of all of these outages, no specific time yet for those area to be back on line.

The Russian River hasn’t seen levels like this in over a decade. The river is expected to rise to over 38-feet by 7 o’clock tomorrow evening, as a result of yesterday’s rain. There are dozens of rescue stories from the storm of 2017. Good news soon on the river: it should quickly receed: it’s expected to be below flood stage by late Friday morning.