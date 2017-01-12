President-Elect Trump Says he Plans to Step Back From his Business Once he Becomes President

President-elect Donald Trump’s plan to step back from his business empire once he becomes president is under fire from the director of the Office of Government Ethics. Walter Shaub says the proposal is “wholly inadequate” in avoiding conflicts of interest. Shaub told a forum at the Brookings Institution that Trump’s strategy of putting his business holdings in a trust controlled by his two adult sons is not a blind trust, adding quote “it’s not even close.” But he says Trump still has time to follow in the tradition of other presidents in recent decades. Federal conflict-of-interest rules banning business holdings that could interfere with official duties do not apply to the president and vice president.