Taliban Release Video Showing U.S. and Australian Hostages

January 12, 2017 National News, Slider
This image made from video released by the Taliban on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2017 shows an American identified as Kevin King making a statement on camera while in captivity. The video shows King and an Australian who were kidnapped in August, the first time they’ve been seen since their abduction. The two men, an American identified as Kevin King and an Australian identified as Timothy Weekes, were abducted outside the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, where they worked as teachers. (militant video via AP)
The Afghan Taliban is releasing video it says shows U.S. and Australian hostages.  American Kevin King is shown asking for help. King and Australian Timothy Weeks were kidnapped last August near Kabul’s American University of Afghanistan.  The 60-year-old King and 48-year-old Weeks are teachers at the university.  In the video, Weeks says it was recorded on New Year’s Day.  Both men appear haggard and emotional as they plead with President-elect Donald Trump to negotiate a prisoner swap for their release.