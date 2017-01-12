Taliban Release Video Showing U.S. and Australian Hostages

The Afghan Taliban is releasing video it says shows U.S. and Australian hostages. American Kevin King is shown asking for help. King and Australian Timothy Weeks were kidnapped last August near Kabul’s American University of Afghanistan. The 60-year-old King and 48-year-old Weeks are teachers at the university. In the video, Weeks says it was recorded on New Year’s Day. Both men appear haggard and emotional as they plead with President-elect Donald Trump to negotiate a prisoner swap for their release.