The Drive Line-Up – January 12th

We’ve finally just about made it through Stormageddon 2016 and the Russian River should fall back below flood stage late this afternoon.(Check out this incredible aerial photo from photographer George Rose) Lot’s to cover on the show today, Elie Jacobs from the Truman Project will be back to break down the week in politics, Santa Rosa Councilmember Julie Combs is back to give us the latest on the Santa Rosa rent control measure, plus we’ll have some fun with the Winddsor Film Festival and SF Sketchfest!