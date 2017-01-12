The Russian River Reached it’s Highest Level in Over a Decade

The Russian River reached its highest level in a decade yesterday afternoon. The river crested at just under 38 feet, its highest mark since 2006, when it rose to 42 feet. Over 550 households are affected by the flooding of the past week. Despite reaching the higher peak, the river did not expand the flood zone so much as deepen already existing pools of water from about an inch of water to as much as two feet. The river now stands at 36 and a half feet and is steadily receeding: it should dip below flood level of 32 feet at the Guerneville bridge around noon today.

Power outages: the numbers are dwindling. Still, over 1600 county residents are without power this morning. Over 500 homes in Sebastopol, 250 in Cazadero and nearly 200 in Santa Rosa. Imagine how happy 30-households in Jenner are today: Their power was turned on yesterday after spending five days in the dark.