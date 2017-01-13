Dungeness crab is now safe to fish for along the entire California coast. The final health advisory for the crabs was lifted this week by the California Department of Public Health. The advisory was lifted due to recent tests showing traces of domoic acid have gone down to low or undectable levels in crabs caught in the area, which means they are now safe to consume. More of the coastline being open to crab fishing may also give more opportunities to commercial fishermen who had been on strike due to higher crab prices.