Sonoma County Still has Some Road Closures

As many as 35 county roads are still closed or under restricted use due to damage and flooding. The number released yesterday is down from a high of about 85 road closures since a series of storms hit the North Coast starting last weekend. Meanwhile, a number of homes and businesses, including the Barlow Center in Sebastopol and the marina building at Lake Sonoma, are either flooded or in danger of being flooded. Also, as of last night, over one-thousand PG&E customers were still without power. Road Closures