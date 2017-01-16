Bernie Sanders Says he’s Concerned About The Next Four Years

Bernie Sanders says he’s concerned about what might happen in the next four years. Sanders told ABC’s “This Week” he has concerns about the role Russian hacking played in getting Trump elected. He says the idea that Trump’s election is not “legitimate” is nothing more than words, but he wanted the President-elect to keep his promises not to cut certain government programs. Sanders said if the Affordable Care Act is repealed, there must be a replacement and sensible people have to work together to find one. Sanders adds that he will attend Trump’s inauguration on Friday.