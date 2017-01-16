Sweet Sweet Revenge

Warriors embarrassed the Cavs in every stage of the game in a 126 -91 blowout victory.

By Cole Reece| January 16th

Golden State sent a message early that this game would be different. The Warriors jumped out to a (37-22) lead over the Cavs getting production from throughout their lineup. It was Cleveland’s largest 1st quarter deficit of the season. The Dubs did it together on both defense and offense. It wasn’t just one Warrior player frustrating the Cavs it was every single Warrior player. Cleveland began their acting class getting the benefit of let’s just say some questionable calls. Lebron James is one of the greatest actors you will ever see the man deserves an oscar. When the Cavs got the lead down to 14 points, the Dubs turned up the heat. The Warriors unleashed a barrage of three’s and stole the ball on seemingly every possession. They stepped on Cleveland’s throat, and head coach Tyron Lue was left dumbfounded on the sideline. Durant led the way with 19 points while Curry had a double-double at the half. Golden State shell shocked the Cavs with a 34-6 advantage on fastbreak points. The Dubs also dished out an astonishing 26 assists in the first half alone. It was all Warriors after 2 quarters of play (78-49). In the final two frames, the blowout continued as the Golden State exacted some revenge on the Cavs. The Warriors won this game as a team. Every star showed up to play starting with Draymond Green who turned in a triple-double ( 11 points, 11 rebs, 13 assists). Klay Thompson went off for 24 points followed by KD’s 21. Curry was terrific with a double-double (20 points and 11 rebounds). Lebron and Kyrie were frustrated the entire night. Golden State shot the ball at 50% and held the Cavs to a dismal 35%. This victory is a step in the right direction. The Warriors overcame the fear that the Cavaliers had instilled in them. They served notice that they are more than ready to take on the Cavs should they meet again in June. Golden State just handed the Cavs their worst loss of the season (126-91). The Dubs return to action Wednesday against the Thunder at 7:30 PM.