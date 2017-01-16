Forecasters are predicting another “atmospheric” event is expected to cause more flooding across Sonoma County and the Bay Area. The National Weather Service says the next storm is scheduled to arrive on Wednesday, followed by a second system on Friday. Early forecasts predict the region could receive between one and three inches of rain this week, and four to six inches in coastal locations. Since the rainfall season began on October 1st, Santa Rosa has recorded just over 30 inches, 174 percent above normal.