Transient Arrested for Vandalising a Sheriff’s Patrol Car

With the help of a surveillance tape from a Roseland area business, Sonoma County Sheriff’s were able to arrest a 60 year old transient for allegedly smashing the windshield of a parked sheriff’s patrol car with a concrete sewer cover. Video from a nearby business showed the suspect, David Snowden, to have thrown the sewer cover through the deputy car windshield and celebrating. Snowden was arrested for felony vandalism and violating his probation. He remains in jail with bail set at 6 thousand dollars.