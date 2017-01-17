First United Methodist Church Establishes a Transitional Community for Homeless

Several neighbors are raising concerns about a Santa Rosa church deciding to allow some homeless people to camp on its property. The First United Methodist Church has agreed to establish a supervised “transitional community” for up to 20 people on its seven-acre property off Stony Point Road. Some people who live near the church are concerned about an unsightly tent city filled with strangers being set up across the street from Robert L. Stevens Elementary School and in a residential area. The church says more meetings with neighbors to answer questions will be scheduled soon.