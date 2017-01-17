Growing Number of Democratic Lawmakers Are Boycotting the Inaguration

A growing number of Democratic lawmakers say they are boycotting President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration. California Representative Jared Huffman says the U.S. is entering a dark and dangerous political future. Most of the 26 U.S. representatives announced their plans after Congressman and civil rights icon John Lewis said Trump will not be a “legitimate” president. The statements prompted Trump to attack Lewis on Twitter, saying the Georgia lawmaker was “all talk” and that his Atlanta district is “crime infested.” Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president on Friday