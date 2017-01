Need your kitty fix? Napa’s getting ready to open “Ella’s Cathouse and Catnip Bar.” It’s an 11-hundred square feet of feline fun on Caymus Street. The cafe will house 15 rescued cats that you can sit with or play with: one hour at a time, only 4 human visitors allowed at a time. And there’s no coffee or tea either. But all the cats are up for adoption. The Cathouse is run by a rescue organization in Napa. Grand opening is a week from Friday.