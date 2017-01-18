Durant Dominates the Thunder Once Again

Westbrook’s triple-double no match for Durant’s 40 points and Warrior’s 2nd half dominance.

By Cole Reece| January 18th

The Warriors and Thunder were all tied up at the end of the first half. Turnovers kept OKC in the contest while being outshot by the Dubs (56%-45%). In the 2nd half, Golden State ramped up the defense and torched the Thunder for 37 points in the 3rd quarter. Kevin Durant was nothing short of amazing. KD scored 40 points and once again embarrassed his former team and Russel Westbrook. Joe Lacob said it best “Durant can turn it on whenever he wants”. It was not a bad night by any means for Westbrook however. The Thunder guard had yet another triple-double ( 27 Pts, 13 Ast, 15 Reb). In the 2nd half, the Thunder were simply no match for the best team in the league. The Warriors clamped down on Westbrook and company. Steph Curry continued his torrid scoring tear. Steph dropped 24 points and assisted on 8 buckets. The Bay’s Team defeated the Thunder by the final score of 121-100. Golden State moves to 36-6 on the season as the absolutely dominated their long homestand. Up next on the schedule the Dubs will travel to Houston. The Warriors will look to avenge their double OT loss in the previous matchup against the Rockets. Tune into KSRO at 4:30 pm for the next installment of Warrior’s basketball.