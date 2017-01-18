More Rain and Wind Are Blowing Into Sonoma County

More rain and gusty winds are blowing into Sonoma County today. Forecasters say isolated morning showers will give way to heavy rain and strong winds this afternoon and evening. Chris Brokate of the Clean River Alliance says this storm could cause more problems along the Russian River. Winds are expected to gust to more than 40 miles an hour. That could mean more power outages and more trees blowing over. The rain’s expected to continue through the weekend, with some breaks tomorrow and Saturday. Santa Rosa could get over three inches of rain by Sunday night: twice that in the hills.