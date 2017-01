Dungeness crabs are facing more serious threats as oceans become more acidic. A study published this week predicts that ocean acidification caused by increased carbon-dioxide levels will cause a decline in food sources for the Dungeness crab. The study concludes the loss of food would lead to a significant decline in population within the next 50 years. The news is not good for the West Coast’s Dungeness crab fisheries, which are valued at about 220-million dollars annually.