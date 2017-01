Meet our Pet of the Week from the Sonoma Humane Society, Gabby.

She is a West Highland Terrier Mix. Gabby is a sweet little dog at 12 pounds. She’s looking for a forever home that can keep up with her active lifestyle. Gabby also likes to cuddle and be adored. She would do well with older kids. Gabby would also do well with just the right dog or cat.

If you would like to know more about Gabby, come on down to the Sonoma Humane Society located at 5345 Highway 12 West or go to SonomaHumane.org.