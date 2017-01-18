President Obama Commutes Sentence of Chelsea Manning

A former CIA analyst is slamming President Obama’s decision to commute the sentence of intelligence leaker Chelsea Manning. John Nixon says he was shocked to hear that Manning’s 35-year sentence will be cut short. Manning will be released May 17th. Manning was convicted of giving classified information about military activity to WikiLeaks in 2010. Manning is a transgender woman and is locked up at the military prison at Fort Leavenworth. Manning’s commutation was one of 209 that the White House announced yesterday. President Obama is also pardoning 64 other people.