San Francisco Mayor is the Highest Paid Mayor in the Nation

January 18, 2017 Local News, Slider, Top Stories
In this Nov. 14, 2016 photo, San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee speaks during a meeting at City Hall in San Francisco. For nearly a decade, George Lucas has been trying to build a museum for his extensive personal art collection. San Francisco has offered Lucas the site of Treasure Island, across the Bay from the city's popular Embarcadero neighborhood. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee is the highest-paid mayor in the nation.  The “American City Business Journal” reports that Lee’s 289-thousand dollar annual salary is the highest for any mayor.  The mayor of the biggest city in the U.S., New York’s Bill de Blasio, collects 225-thousand a year.  The country’s lowest-paid mayor is Allen Joines of Winston-Salem, North Carolina.  His work at City Hall pays only 13-thousand dollars a year. The mayoral position in Santa Rosa pays just over 76-thousand dollars a year.