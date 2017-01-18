San Francisco Mayor is the Highest Paid Mayor in the Nation

San Francisco Mayor Ed Lee is the highest-paid mayor in the nation. The “American City Business Journal” reports that Lee’s 289-thousand dollar annual salary is the highest for any mayor. The mayor of the biggest city in the U.S., New York’s Bill de Blasio, collects 225-thousand a year. The country’s lowest-paid mayor is Allen Joines of Winston-Salem, North Carolina. His work at City Hall pays only 13-thousand dollars a year. The mayoral position in Santa Rosa pays just over 76-thousand dollars a year.