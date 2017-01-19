More Than 28,000 Officers Will be Paroling the Capital for Trump’s Inauguration

With the Capitol in the background, a group of pedestrians run through tall security fencing as they rush to catch their bus as preparations continue on the National Mall for Friday's presidential inauguration, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
The Homeland Security chief says visitors taking part in Inauguration Day ceremonies will be safe.  Jeh Johnson told reporters last week that people can expect to see a large security presence and there is plenty going on behind the scenes.  Johnson said 28-thousand officers will be patroling the capital.  Somewhere between 700- and 900-thousand people are expected to attend the ceremonies.  Nearly 100 demonstration groups are expected to descend on Washington over the weekend.  Secretary Johnson says protesters will be allowed to express their First Amendment rights unless things turn violent.